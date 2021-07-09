Pet of the Week: Hardin

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hardin!. The Kearney Area Animal Shelter (KAAS) staff said Hardin was brought into the Shelter as a stray, so his past is unknown. While at the Shelter, he's been very sweet and very active! He would love a home that has plenty of time to properly train him; He's only a year old, so he still has plenty of puppy energy! He is very treat motivated, which is how we got him to sit still for a photo! Being treat motivated will help with training a lot.