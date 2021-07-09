Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

California mansion with 25 bathrooms and massive Swarovski chandelier lists for $85M

By TJ Macias
Bradenton Herald
 8 days ago

The ginormous 30,000 square-foot mansion known as the Azria Estate on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles has hit the California real estate market for $85 million. This 60-room home — owned by the wife of the late fashion-designer Max Azria, Lubov Azria — was designed by Paul R. Williams, “who in 1923 became the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects,” the Hollywood Reporter said.

