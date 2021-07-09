Volunteers Needed to Play With New Bedford, Fall River Homeless Children

Now that my daughter has finished the classroom portion of her driver's ed class, it is time to get serious about getting her out on the road. Since it is summertime, we have been driving almost exclusively at UMass Dartmouth. While there are a few students here and there, the campus is a ghost town for the most part. The main road on campus is called Ring Road, which, appropriately enough, forms a ring around the campus – which, by the way, is more beautiful than I remembered.