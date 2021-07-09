Cancel
Fall River, MA

Volunteers Needed to Play With New Bedford, Fall River Homeless Children

By Phil Paleologos
If you can, imagine homelessness through the eyes of a child. There are countless people on the SouthCoast who live without a permanent shelter over their heads, but sadly, there are even more children living in the 93 homeless shelters across the state. Volunteers have been a life net for the homeless children, interacting with them but the year-long shutdown caused by COVID-19 has reduced the amount of volunteers to help with them.

