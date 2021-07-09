Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

UWO student’s business nets grant from Bucks star’s social impact fund

By Shane Nyman
uwosh.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Wisconsin Oshkosh student’s small business venture is getting a boost from a Buck. Jalen Greenlee, a junior business major from Brown Deer who is part of the University’s Alta Resources Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) summer incubator program, is the founder of Flora Fruit Co., a subscription service that delivers boxes of fresh fruit to customers’ front doors. The business is among those recently announced as receiving one of 50 grants to Black-led businesses and nonprofits from the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund).

uwosh.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
California State
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Oshkosh, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uwo#Uwo#Bucks Star#University#Cei#Flora Fruit Co#The Phoenix Suns#The Jlh Fund#The Pitch#The New Orleans Pelicans#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy