UWO student’s business nets grant from Bucks star’s social impact fund

A University of Wisconsin Oshkosh student’s small business venture is getting a boost from a Buck. Jalen Greenlee, a junior business major from Brown Deer who is part of the University’s Alta Resources Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) summer incubator program, is the founder of Flora Fruit Co., a subscription service that delivers boxes of fresh fruit to customers’ front doors. The business is among those recently announced as receiving one of 50 grants to Black-led businesses and nonprofits from the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund).