Cancellation notice for the July 14, 2021, Murrieta Planning Commission
CITY OF MURRIETA
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
OF
JULY 14, 2021
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled meeting of the Murrieta Planning Commission of July 14, 2021, has been cancelled. The next regular meeting is to be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the City of Murrieta Council Chambers, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, California.
_____________________________
Lorie Abeles, Executive Assistant
Development Services Department
Posted Date: July 9, 2021
