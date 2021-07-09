Cancel
Murrieta, CA

Cancellation notice for the July 14, 2021, Murrieta Planning Commission

Posted by 
Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California
 11 days ago
CITY OF MURRIETA

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

OF

JULY 14, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled meeting of the Murrieta Planning Commission of July 14, 2021, has been cancelled. The next regular meeting is to be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the City of Murrieta Council Chambers, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, California.

_____________________________

Lorie Abeles, Executive Assistant

Development Services Department

Posted Date: July 9, 2021

Murrieta, California

Murrieta, California

Murrieta is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States.

