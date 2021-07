Freddie Mercury’s smile, very similar to his legendary voice, was one in all a form. However, the rationale it seemed so not like the typical in actual life and in “Bohemian Rhapsody” is due to mesiodens, in any other case often called supernumerary enamel. According to Toothology, Mercury had 4 further incisors that led to overcrowding in his mouth, making a type of malocclusion often called an overjet. Thus, his entrance enamel had been pushed additional ahead than regular and formed his well-known grin in the best way we acknowledge it as we speak.