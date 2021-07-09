Festival Conductor a World Ambassador for Classical Music
It’s a wonder that Scott Yoo can find the time to conduct at the Colorado College Summer Music Festival. The Tokyo-born violinist, who grew up in Connecticut, is the chief conductor and artistic director for the Mexico City Philharmonic, the music director for Festival Mozaic in California, and host and executive producer for “Now Hear This,” part of the “Great Performances” series on PBS, among many other commitments.www.coloradocollege.edu
