The number of FINRA regulated funding portals has plateaued in the past few months. Periodically Crowdfund Insider reviews the roster of funding portals, a new type of financial entity created by the JOBS Act of 2012. Under the Act, approved platforms may raise capital under Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding). In practice, many platforms also raise capital under Reg D as well as Reg A+. Reg D is a securities exemption that only accepts accredited investors. Reg A+ is a highly regulated securities offering where an issuer must submit an offering circular that must be qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – a time-consuming and somewhat expensive process. Under Reg D, an issuer may raise an unlimited amount of money. Under Reg A+, an issuer may raise up to $75 million.