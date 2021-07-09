Giannis Antetokounmpo is making most of first career trip to NBA Finals
It was only a week-and-a-half ago where all thought Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t play another game this season, much less do so in this tear’s NBA Finals. That skepticism was certainly extended to the Milwaukee Bucks as a whole in the aftermath of Antetokounmpo’s horrifying knee injury, but Milwaukee kept calm and weathered the storm to book their first trip to the Finals in 47 years without Antetokounmpo.behindthebuckpass.com
