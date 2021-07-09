Giannis Antetokounmpo is making most of first career trip to NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks hadn’t led since midway through the second quarter. That’s the first thing you should know. To that point, Game 4 of these NBA Finals had been a slog for both the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, a fitting tribute to this turbulent NBA season. Passes were dropped. Shots were bricked. Calls were missed. The Suns, thanks to the masterful shooting of Devin Booker (who’d finish with a game-high 42 points), had stretched their lead to seven midway through the fourth quarter, but then Khris Middleton (who’d finish with a team-high 40 points) found his touch. The Bucks clawed their way back, and with 1:28 left in the game, Middleton buried a 19-foot jumper, giving the Bucks their first lead of the second half.