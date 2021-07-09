Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making most of first career trip to NBA Finals

By Jordan Treske
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a week-and-a-half ago where all thought Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t play another game this season, much less do so in this tear’s NBA Finals. That skepticism was certainly extended to the Milwaukee Bucks as a whole in the aftermath of Antetokounmpo’s horrifying knee injury, but Milwaukee kept calm and weathered the storm to book their first trip to the Finals in 47 years without Antetokounmpo.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#Suns#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mvp#Nba Com#Jrue Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul’s Game 5 Finals Performance

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was supposed to be Chris Paul‘s signature moment. Perhaps the high stakes got the better of him. So far, he’s failed to show up when the Phoenix Suns needed him most Saturday night. Paul’s play, good or bad, has had a drastic impact on...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAFOX Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show, and Game 4 for the Bucks, with one play

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks hadn’t led since midway through the second quarter. That’s the first thing you should know. To that point, Game 4 of these NBA Finals had been a slog for both the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, a fitting tribute to this turbulent NBA season. Passes were dropped. Shots were bricked. Calls were missed. The Suns, thanks to the masterful shooting of Devin Booker (who’d finish with a game-high 42 points), had stretched their lead to seven midway through the fourth quarter, but then Khris Middleton (who’d finish with a team-high 40 points) found his touch. The Bucks clawed their way back, and with 1:28 left in the game, Middleton buried a 19-foot jumper, giving the Bucks their first lead of the second half.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns star Chris Paul takes savage shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throws

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, either inadvertently or on purpose, just took a rather brutal shot at Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his free throw shooting. After the Suns let Game 5 slip away and allowed the Bucks to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals series, Paul was asked what they need to improve to beat Milwaukee. According to CP3, they first need to control the rebounds after the free throws, especially from the misses of Antetokounmpo.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Khris Middleton heroics saved the Bucks

Bucks forward Khris Middleton is a two-time All-Star who shuns the spotlight and animated theatrics. But in the final two minutes of Milwaukee’s comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, you couldn’t avoid Middleton’s heroics. He led the Bucks, in front of their hometown crowd, with 10 straight points down the stretch to highlight his 40 points, six rebounds and four assists in Milwaukee’s 109-103 victory over the Suns.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Around the NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s clutch block and 40 points from Khris Middleton help Bucks even series vs. Suns with game 4 win, 109-103

As the Golden State Warriors turn their attention to the draft after a pair of losses in the Western Conference play-in tournament, Warriors Wire is looking around the association with the NBA Finals officially underway. After getting on the board in the NBA Finals following a 41 point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, The Milwaukee Bucks had the opportunity to even the series with the Phoenix Suns at home in game four.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAaudacy.com

Greenberg: Giannis Antetokounmpo's clutch Game 4 block for Bucks 'just unbelievable'

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't a champion yet, but he's already etched his name into NBA Finals lore. With less than 80 seconds remaining in Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar forward miraculously and majestically blocked Phoenix Suns forward Deandre Ayton's throwdown attempt on an alley-oop, preserving the Bucks' two-point lead en route to a dramatic 109-103 victory. The series is now knotted up at two games apiece.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s defense reigns supreme

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the defensive anchor for a Milwaukee Bucks team that has a championship on their mind. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he is the “Greek Freak” in Game 4. Without another dominant 40-plus scoring game, as he had in Games 2 and 3, Giannis proved why he is such a devastating two-way force.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Trusting Khris Middleton in clutch time pays off in NBA Finals

These are the moments that the Milwaukee Bucks have been increasingly built for and why they have entrusted Khris Middleton down the stretch of close games. With a sold-out crowd at Fiserv Forum at the edge of their seats, the Bucks delivered a gritty, grimy 109-103 victory in Game 4 of their NBA Finals series with the Phoenix Suns that helped even up the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy