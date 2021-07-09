Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

PHOTOS: JSO selling confiscated diamonds, coins, and cars in online auction

Action News Jax
 8 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding an online auction that will run from July 9 to July 16.

Among the items are a Rolex Oyster watch valued at $40K, gold jewelry, rare coins, and vintage vehicles.

JSO says the property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706.

Interested in any of the items? The Sheriff’s Office said potential buyers can inspect any of the items at JSO’s forfeiture warehouse located at 1087 Haines Street between July 12-15, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment call (904) 630-8711.

View all available items here:

Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

JSO: Shooting in Brentwood neighborhood, 2 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a reported shooting in the Brentwood neighborhood. Police say two victims were shot in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim said they were shot at by someone...
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.
CarsPosted by
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.

