PHOTOS: JSO selling confiscated diamonds, coins, and cars in online auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is holding an online auction that will run from July 9 to July 16.

Among the items are a Rolex Oyster watch valued at $40K, gold jewelry, rare coins, and vintage vehicles.

JSO says the property was confiscated or obtained with funds pursuant to the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statutes 932.701-706.

Interested in any of the items? The Sheriff’s Office said potential buyers can inspect any of the items at JSO’s forfeiture warehouse located at 1087 Haines Street between July 12-15, by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment call (904) 630-8711.

View all available items here:

