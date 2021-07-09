A Timeline Of Monique Samuels And Candiace Dillard's Feud
It's no secret that Bravo's "Real Housewives" universe can get real catty. Although the reality TV phenomenon chronicles the lives of some of the rich and wealthy ladies of seven major cities, rest assured that these housewives have no issue throwing shade — or throwing hands. We've seen a number of close friendships fall apart throughout the franchise, however no one fallout was more shocking than "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Candiace Dilliard and Monique Samuels.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0