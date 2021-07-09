Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Timeline Of Monique Samuels And Candiace Dillard's Feud

By T'Keyah Hayes
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that Bravo's "Real Housewives" universe can get real catty. Although the reality TV phenomenon chronicles the lives of some of the rich and wealthy ladies of seven major cities, rest assured that these housewives have no issue throwing shade — or throwing hands. We've seen a number of close friendships fall apart throughout the franchise, however no one fallout was more shocking than "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Candiace Dilliard and Monique Samuels.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Bravo Tv#Feud#Howard University#Bravo Tv#Charrisse#Africans#Spanish#Amistad#Samuels Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Husband Chris Bassett Has Something to Say to Candiace Dillard’s Critics

Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ fallout had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had an eventful past season. Her fallout with Monique Samuels turned violent. The former friends couldn’t get back on track thanks to court battles and meddling by the other women in the group. With things so contentious, it was hard for them to continue to film with each other. And Candiace said that she wouldn’t return for the upcoming season if Monique didn’t leave the show. In the end, Monique decided it was time to walk away. And she said the last straw was the way the reunion episodes were edited. In her opinion, she and her husband Chris Samuels were treated unfairly.
AnimalsPosted by
BET

Monique Samuels Mourns Death Of Pet Parrot T’Challa

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels is grieving the loss of her pet parrot. On Tuesday (July 6) Samuels posted the news on her Instagram, sharing with her fans that her African grey parrot, T’Challa, had died at the beginning of the month “in a freak accident.”. The 37-year-old...
CelebritiesKTVB

'RHOP's Karen Huger on Reconciling With Candiace Dillard and Dealing With Gizelle Bryant (Exclusive)

Karen Huger left season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac with a fractured friendship with Candiace Dillard. Season 6 will reveal if they were able to repair it. "You have to stay tuned for Candiace's and my growth and how we work through that, because there's love between Candiace and I," the Grande Dame of RHOP offers up to ET over video chat. Karen and Candiace left the season 5 reunion at odds, with Candiace alleging that Karen attempted to get her in trouble with the network behind the show, Bravo, after her physical altercation with then co-star Monique Samuels. Karen maintains she was just trying to get her friend help.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Candiace Dillard Is Really Worth

The "Real Housewives" franchise is built on the simple idea that watching wealthy women fight will provide endless entertainment. It turns out, Bravo was right, too. We could watch any offshoot of the franchise for hours at a time. There's nothing like watching two women in full glam scream at each other at a party for the launch of another castmate's candle collection. If they gave Oscars for reality TV, the "Real Housewives" would win every award.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Updates: Wendy Says Gizelle Attacks Families + Gizelle Responds to Candiace’s Colorism Claims

Gizelle Bryant crossed the line with Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo ended her first season on great terms with Gizelle Bryant. The two women are sorority sisters and it didn’t take long for them to build a friendship. They also agreed in regards to Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s altercation. They were Team Candiace and they didn’t have a desire to be around Monique after the drama went down.
PetsPosted by
Reality Tea

Monique Samuels’ Bird T’Challa Samuels Dies In “Freak Accident”; Monique Says “The Pain Is Intense”

It’s a sad day indeed, my friends. Real Housewives of Potomac star T’Challa Samuels was everything viewers didn’t know they needed in a “friend of” dynamic. He joined Monique Samuels and her family two years ago and quickly became an honorary member of the esteemed RHOP cast. T’Challa bonded with Monique and provided much support […] The post Monique Samuels’ Bird T’Challa Samuels Dies In “Freak Accident”; Monique Says “The Pain Is Intense” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesJezebel

Maybe Y'all Hate Candiace Dillard Bassett Because She's Not Struggling

Your favorite housewife is back with a new house, new music, and her signature “smart ass mouth.” Candiace Dillard Bassett is certainly one of the most talked-about castmates on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but it’s harder to pinpoint why she is the most polarizing—a topic she told Jezebel that she recently discussed with a friend.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

See Inside Candiace Dillard Bassett's Gorgeous New $1.1M House

Candiace Dillard Bassett has a gorgeous new home. In the Bravo Insider video above, which shares an exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6, Candiace showed a new look inside her massive abode. Although she shared that the 10,500-square-foot property is still "a work in progress,"...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Denies Allegations Of Fraud In $103k Legal Fight With Former Landlords

Cries of fraud are certainly not reserved for Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is bringing the drama and the ratings to the new season thanks to dumping poor old Tom Girardi when he burned through all of his money. Erika probably feels like people are criticizing her every move, and she […] The post Denise Richards Denies Allegations Of Fraud In $103k Legal Fight With Former Landlords appeared first on Reality Tea.
Family Relationshipsbravotv.com

Meet Candiace Dillard Bassett's "Bonus Daughter"

When Candiace Dillard Bassett married Chris Bassett in 2018, she wasn't just getting a husband. Chris was already a dad to three children, and Candiace enthusiastically stepped into the role of stepmom. Now, we finally get to meet one of Candiace's "bonus kids," as she lovingly refers to her stepchildren....

Comments / 0

Community Policy