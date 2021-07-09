UFC 264 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier official for main event

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather trolled former opponent Conor McGregor following the broken leg he suffered in the main event of UFC 264. McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The Irishman apparently had a pre-existing injury coming into the bout, according to his coach John Kavanagh, and whatever it was, it appeared to be re-aggravated during the fight when McGregor’s kick was blocked by Poirier’s elbow. Not long after that, McGregor collapsed and then got finished. The stoppage has been made into a meme by plenty of fans and now even Mayweather is taking part in the fun, as he took to his social media to poke fun at his former rival.