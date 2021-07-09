UFC 264 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier official for main event
The official weigh-ins for UFC 264 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. The main event of UFC 264 features the trilogy fight between lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Both men stepped onto the scale and successfully made weight, with each man standing on the scale at 156lbs. The UFC 264 main event is now official. It’s also worth noting that backup fighter Rafael dos Anjos also made weight, coming in at 156lbs.www.bjpenn.com
