The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)