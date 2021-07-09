Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by GreenStage

Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to Wright Park for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream." Rehearsals start for our annual summer Shakespeare in the Park series this week! In only six short weeks we'll be able to see each other again in person, outside, on the grass, under the sun sharing stories with each other as a community like humans have been doing since the beginning of our species. We can't think of a better way to celebrate the reopening of society.