Fifteen-time-Grammy-Award winner sings personalized videos in new digital greetings. American Greetings has announced their new customized video ecard, featuring and designed by 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon, Alicia Keys. The new ecard features Keys in an intimate space, which she designed herself, where she delivers a heartfelt, entertaining, and personalized greeting. The birthday version of the Alicia Keys SmashUp is available now to a global audience through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps app for iPhone and Android. More occasions will be available soon.