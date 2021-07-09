VIRTUAL: KCLS Program - Wetland Wonderers

DENVER (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Attendees at the 38th Annual American Cheese Society (ACS) Conference will have unprecedented access to educational programming and expertise for three months after the July 28-30, 2021, virtual event, organizers announced today. The conference, which gathers artisan cheesemakers, industry professionals, purchasers, and influencers from the United States, Canada, and Europe each year, will broaden its access, scope, and value thanks to a virtual platform. Unlimited by physical exhibition space or geographic location, the 2021 conference offers a global audience of cheese professionals a unique opportunity to attend the full offering of seminars and workshops. Registration is open at https://www.cheesesociety.org/2021-conference/. 2021 attendees will be recognized for their support at the 39th ACS Annual Conference, to be held in Portland from July 20-23, 2022.