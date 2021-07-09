5 Elements of Building an Effective Virtual Influencer Campaign
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. What do you think of when you hear the term “virtual being”? Admittedly, this very well could be your first time hearing the phrase. Does it conjure memories of Max Headroom, that time the internet was bewildered by the Instagram influencer, Lil Miquela, or Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert?www.rollingstone.com
Comments / 0