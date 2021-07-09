5 Elements of Building an Effective Virtual Influencer Campaign

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. The increase in M&A activity in the influencer marketing space points to the growing importance of a thoughtful influencer marketing strategy for both agencies and brands. "They must decide their focus — building technology or relationships, honing skills in creativity or analytics, for example — as well as if it's worth it to build out a team versus simply buying one," writes Alexandra Mondalek in a piece for Business of Fashion on how to build an influencer marketing team. Mondalek goes on to discuss what services these teams should include and how they can handle the fundamental aspects of brokering influencer deals. {Business of Fashion}