POTUS

Trump op-ed defends Big Tech suit, says platforms are ‘manipulating debate’

By Emily Jacobs
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is defending his recently filed lawsuit against Big Tech companies, slamming platforms for being quick to moderate speech emanating from the US while excusing Chinese propaganda and threats to America from Iran’s supreme leader. In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, the 45th...

Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona’s electoral votes. Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.
POTUSNewsweek

Facebook Claims Joe Biden 'Looking for Scapegoats' for Missing Vaccine Goals

A Facebook official has claimed that the White House is looking for "scapegoats" after the Biden administration missed its COVID-19 vaccination goal in response to criticism from President Joe Biden. Biden said Facebook was "killing people" on Friday after being asked a question about COVID misinformation on the popular social...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Posted by
The Hill

Biden moves to drop Trump showerhead rule

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about. The Energy Department announced on Friday that it is taking a step toward reversing the Trump administration’s...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

'He's not going to sit in silence': How the nation's top general found himself caught up in Trump's political wars

In December 2018, then-President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would nominate Gen. Mark Milley as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Milley was not the consensus pick, and then-Defense Secretary James Mattis objected to his selection. But Trump wanted the square jawed, barrel-chested general whom he saw as straight from central casting as his top military officer.
POTUSNewsweek

Lin Wood Tells Crowd 'It Doesn't Matter Whether Q Is True'

QAnon-supporting lawyer Lin Wood told a crowd at a "patriotism" conference in Missouri that it "doesn't matter whether Q is true" before urging them to draw their own conclusions on the conspiracy theory and "share it with others." Referencing last November's failed election bid by Donald Trump, who he said...

