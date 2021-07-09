Robert Smith, 64, of Salina, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born June 28, 1956 in Buffalo, New York. He had many jobs and adventures in his life. Growing up in a military family he moved a lot as a kid, at 16 he moved to Brooklyn by himself. He soon took to the open road quick driving a semi for most his life, and riding his bike just as much. He eventually needed a new challenge and created Bobs Taxi in the early 2000s and was very successful until 2008. Later in life he joined a fellowship of Christians called Brothers in Blue that went into prisons to help and guide anyone that asked.