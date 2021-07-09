Cancel
Portland, OR

Shooting death of Portland teen remains unsolved 1 year later, reward offered for information

 8 days ago

Julian Heredia(Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of 19-year-old Julian Heredia last summer in southeast Portland, FOX 12 reports.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 10, 2020, officers responded to the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found Heredia dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

His death was one of four homicides in three days in southeast Portland.

The case still remains unsolved a year later. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and submit information online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

