Shooting death of Portland teen remains unsolved 1 year later, reward offered for information

Julian Heredia (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of 19-year-old Julian Heredia last summer in southeast Portland, FOX 12 reports.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 10, 2020, officers responded to the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found Heredia dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

His death was one of four homicides in three days in southeast Portland.

The case still remains unsolved a year later. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and submit information online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.