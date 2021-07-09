PUBG Mobile patch 1.5: Full notes and updates
PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.5 is here with a lot of new features. This includes modes, weapons, vehicles, and more. The update is currently live for Android and iOS users. You can download it through the respective application stores. The patch 1.5 update requires 686 MB on Android and 1.64 GB on iOS. Updating the game before July 15 at 7pm CT will reward players with 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Victorian Maiden Backpack (three days).dotesports.com
Comments / 0