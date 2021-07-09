Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG Mobile patch 1.5: Full notes and updates

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Mobile’s patch 1.5 is here with a lot of new features. This includes modes, weapons, vehicles, and more. The update is currently live for Android and iOS users. You can download it through the respective application stores. The patch 1.5 update requires 686 MB on Android and 1.64 GB on iOS. Updating the game before July 15 at 7pm CT will reward players with 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Victorian Maiden Backpack (three days).

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg Mobile#Pubg Mobile#Bp#Ag#Evoground#Rating Points#Transit Center#Pochinki#Tech Center#School#Security Center#The Logistics Agency#Mylta Power#Hyperlines#Air Conveyor#Abakan#Drum Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update adds Tesla Gigafactory and Model Y

Tencent Games has pushed out update version 1.5 for its hit mobile game PUBG Mobile, giving players a variety of new content, not the least of which is a bigger Tesla collaboration. Under this partnership, PUBG Mobile is now home to a Tesla Gigafactory where players can not only explore the virtual version of the facility but also produce their own Model Y vehicle.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Black Desert Online Update 1.91 July 14 Patch Notes

Pearly Abyss has released the Black Desert Online update 1.91 July 14 patch during today’s maintenance period. This brings Afuaru to seasons, and a bunch of improvements which are all listed in the patch notes. Black Desert Online Update 1.91 July 14 Patch Notes | Black Desert Update Today July...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

NieR Automata Steam Update releases on July 15th, full patch notes

Square Enix has announced that the first PC Update for NieR Automata will release on Steam on July 15th. In addition, the team revealed its full patch notes that you can find below. According to the changelog, the July 15th Patch will add borderless video settings and Fidelity FX CAS....
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Destiny 2 Update 2.23 Patch Notes for July 6 v3.2.1

As promised by Bungie, the Destiny 2 update 2.23 July 6 patch is now live! This is also called update 3.2.1 by Bungie, and brings quite a number of gameplay changes to the sandbox both in PvE and PvP! This update also brings the Solstice of Heroes event, which means new rewards are in store for guardians! Head on for the full patch notes below.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Minecraft 1.17.10 update today patch notes

A new update to Minecraft Bedrock Edition has launched, offering new items, bug fixes, and other useful tweaks. Released today, July 13, 2021, Minecraft update 1.17.10 notably introduces candles, a couple of new potted flowers, and new Realms World upload slots. Keep reading for all the changes detailed in the Minecraft 1.17.10 patch notes.
Video Gamesgizmochina.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update brings Tesla Model Y, Cybertruck and more

Krafton and Tencent Games have collaborated with Tesla to bring the latter’s recognizable vehicles to the popular looter shooter title, PUBG Mobile. Now, players can expect to see models like the Model Y and even the Cybertruck in game. The new cars arrive with the new 1.5 update, which is...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 5.0 released, full patch notes revealed

Ubisoft has just released Title Update 5.0 for Watch Dogs Legion, and revealed its complete changelog. According to the team, this latest update adds a new story expansion, called Bloodlines. This mod is available to Season Pass owners, and can be purchased separately. In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as...
Video GamesIGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 Update Is PUBG Mobile 1.5 In Disguise Thanks to Tesla

The new version 1.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India just dropped, and a closer inspection reveals that it is virtually identical to PUBG Mobile's latest 1.5 update. There are a few differences though, most of which comes down to Krafton's omission of any mention of automobile manufacturer Tesla. The other updates including weapons, vehicles and the addition of glass windows to building in Erangel and Miramar remain the same across both games.
Video Gamesestnn.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update: Release date, Anti-Gravity Motorcycle, MG3 Gun & More

PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition will be bringing game-changing meta and will be a big jump into the future. The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is about to get released after successful beta testing and will be adding a ton of new features that have already been teased in the test version. The upcoming patch will be based on the theme "Ignition," which will give the game a futuristic look by introducing a new transit system in Erangel along with an anti-gravity motorcycle, and more.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

What time does PUBG Mobile's Version 1.5 title update come out?

It looks like PUBG Mobile is only going from strength to strength, here. The next PUBG Mobile update is right around the corner and here's everything we know about what time the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update will release on Android and iOS devices. Miramar doesn't stand a chance. What Time...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Decenders Update 1.18 Patch Notes Details

Descenders has been updated to version 1.18 by RageSquid today. Here are the full patch notes for this new update, including all the new additions. Descenders is a blazing fast extreme downhill bike game from the makers of Action Henk. It’s easy to pick up, yet hard to master. It’s modern extreme downhill freeriding with procedurally generated environments and real-world consequences for mistakes. The new update has added support for new Bike Parks and Ride customizations, including Beards. Check out the details below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy