Early M1 battery tests were so good Apple thought they were a glitch

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough my early time with Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro was frustrating due to several minor compatibility issues, the last few months have brought several improvements. Right from the start, however, one of the first things I noticed about the M1 MacBook Pro Apple sent me to review is that it features the best battery life I’ve encountered in years in a laptop. It’s lasted more than a full work day and still managed to have a little bit of battery life left.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

