‘Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City’ Gets a Trailer Ahead of Its July 16th Launch on Apple Arcade
Last month three very well-known mobile gaming franchises debuted new upcoming entries specific to Apple’s Apple Arcade gaming subscription service. Those games were Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City. Rather than being a “+" edition re-release of an already existing game on the App Store, each of these games appear to be a new but familiar entry in their respective series. Angry Birds Reloaded seems sort of like a “best of" compilation game, and Doodle God Universe looks like the classic Doodle God formula but amped up with 3D visuals. Then there’s Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, which sort of seemed like a version 1.5 sequel of the 2018 original that brought an entirely new biome and new challenges to the mix. Today Alto’s developer Snowman has debuted a trailer showing a bit of what we can expect from Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City.toucharcade.com
