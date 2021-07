"Call of Duty" is undoubtedly one of the most popular first person shooter franchises being made today. It's hardly a surprise to see a new installment being announced every year. There's a reason Activision pumps these games out like candy though. The series is commercially successful (even if some people thing it's overrated) and it has a strong presence in the esports scene. With a new "Call of Duty" game on the horizon, it's hard not to wonder how the franchise's competitive scene might be affected.