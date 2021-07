The New Jersey Devils have added more depth behind Mackenzie Blackwood. They recently re-signed their backup goalie, Scott Wedgwood, to a one-year, two-way contract. He is expected to make $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL level. Wedgewood appeared in 16 games and had a record of 3-8-3 during the 2020-21 season. He also had a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.11 while maintaining a .900 save percentage (SV%). While his numbers weren’t spectacular, he was still able to provide the Devils with some solid production at the netminder position.