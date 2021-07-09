Cancel
The Madison Leader Gazette Podcast: Who is the OLED Switch for?

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss Nintendo’s surprise OLED Switch announcement along with Time Tech Columnist Patrick Lucas Austin. It definitely isn’t the Switch Pro we’ve been hearing so much, but there are still some nifty upgrades for true Switch diehards. So is it worth $350? Tune in to find out! Also, we chat about the DOD cancelling its $10 billion JEDI contract, and a futuristic new electric scooter from BMW.

