Genshin Impact version 2.0 launches on July 21, adding a new major city Inazuma, cross-save, three new playable characters, and more
Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.0 will launch on July 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia', this is the first major update to the free-to-play action RPG, adding the game's third (of seven) major explorable region/city in Inazuma. The update also adds cross-save functionality across all devices, three new characters, new bosses, new story, a PS5 performance update, and more.www.rpgsite.net
Comments / 0