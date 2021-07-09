Genshin Impact version 2.0 launches on July 21, adding a new major city Inazuma, cross-save, three new playable characters, and more

A new Genshin Impact report has disappointing news pertaining to a character and their future in the PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile game. This week, developer miHoYo released the new and huge 2.0 update, adding a ton of content to the game. Amidst this, players have been distracted with free codes. In fact, so many players have been distracted by the new content and the accompanying free codes that many have missed the latest reports and leaks, including one about Baal, and how the character will not be made playable with the game's next update like some players are expecting.