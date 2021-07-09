Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVmk1_0asFbu1Z00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is set to come down Saturday, the city announced.

Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue. As those plans emerged, the Lee monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

Because of litigation and changes to a state law dealing with war memorials, the city had been unable to act until now.

Preparations around the parks will begin Friday and include the installation of protective fencing, according to the news release. The city said only the statuary will be removed for now. The stone bases will be left in place temporarily and removed later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Monuments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WOKV

3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic caucus said Saturday. One lawmaker tested positive on Friday and the other two did so on Saturday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy