Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Schumer wants Senate votes soon on Biden's domestic agenda

By ALAN FRAM
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhJ6N_0asFbsG700

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he wants his chamber to vote on pivotal budget and infrastructure legislation before lawmakers break for their August recess, and warned he may delay that summer break to allow more time for work on President Joe Biden's top domestic goals.

In a letter to his colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., also said Democrats “stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise,” a clear reference to the possibility that liberal-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, might retire. He also wrote that the Senate might vote again on Democratic legislation liberalizing voting procedures, which Republicans blocked last month.

Schumer's plans underscore the priority his party is giving to Biden's push to pump trillions of dollars into building roads, pipelines and other infrastructure projects, as well as bolstering health care, services for families, programs combating climate change and other initiatives.

The letter highlights the time pressure Democrats face as they try to enact those bills. Republicans are expected to vote solidly against most of Biden's domestic legislation, and Democrats will need virtual unanimity to push the measures through the closely divided Congress. Gaining that unity will take time and will only get harder as the 2022 election campaigns approach.

“Please be advised that time is of the essence and we have a lot of work to do," Schumer wrote. “Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August state work period."

The first hurdle for Schumer and the Democrats is for Congress to approve a budget resolution. The budget would then let them push a massive spending bill through the Senate without facing a GOP filibuster.

That spending bill — a pillar of Biden's domestic agenda — would finance health care, family, climate and other programs. It would be partly paid for with tax boosts on the wealthy and corporations, as well as expected savings from allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Republicans are expected to solidly oppose Biden's domestic spending spending bill. It would take 60 votes to end GOP delaying tactics — a virtually impossible hurdle for Democrats in the 50-50 chamber. That's why Democrats first need to approve a budget resolution.

Separately, Biden and 21 senators from both parties have also agreed to a framework for yet another measure, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. Schumer hopes the Senate will approve that bill before departing for recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said her chamber won't consider the bipartisan infrastructure measure until Democrats have written their separate bill for family, climate and other programs.

As if the budget, infrastructure and domestic agenda weren't enough, a potential Supreme Court vacancy could also be in the mix. Liberals have been eager for Breyer to retire so Biden and the Democrat-controlled Senate could select a replacement for a court that tilts 6-3 toward the right. Congressional Democrats have been reluctant to pressure Breyer overtly to step down, and he has given no indication that he will leave.

The Senate is currently scheduled to begin a summer recess after the week of Monday Aug. 2. Threats by congressional leaders to curtail recesses are common, but Schumer's illustrates the pressures his party faces.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Ap#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans#Gop#Medicare#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Republicans blast Chuck Schumer deadline for infrastructure vote

​GOP senators pushed back against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ​for ​scheduling test votes Wednesday on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 ​trillion budget package, saying there are too many lingering questions — including how they will be paid for and what’s in them. “How can I...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Apocalypse now

CHAOS AT NATS GAME — WaPo: “Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after multiple gunshots were fired outside Nationals Park in a chaotic scene that ended with fans on the field and in the dugouts. The shooting happened on South Capitol Street, near an entrance to the stadium.” Police said there were three victims, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Story with video of the scene.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Schumer's bomb

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) dropped a bomb on lawmakers Thursday morning when he outlined an ambitious timeline propelling the bipartisan infrastructure proposal toward floor action next week. Why it matters: The senators involved have their work cut out for them. There's still a lot of concern about how...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Democratic Lawmakers Blast Federal Judge's Ruling That Says DACA Is Unlawful

Democratic lawmakers responded with frustration after a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegal. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, who was appointed by former GOP President George W. Bush, released a 77-page ruling on Friday, arguing that the DACA program is unlawful—banning new applicants. Democrats and President Joe Biden quickly responded, criticizing the ruling and arguing that legislation was necessary to bring an end to the uncertainty enforced upon immigrants who have benefited from DACA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy