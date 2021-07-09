Cancel
$800? The Highest Prices Per Square Foot For DC Real Estate

By UrbanTurf Staff
urbanturf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe neighborhoods in DC with the highest real estate prices per square foot in 2021 are all concentrated in the NW quadrant of the city. Leading the way with the only median price per square foot above $800 is Georgetown, coming in at $816. Coming in second at $755 a square foot is West End, and the following neighborhoods all have a price per square foot above $700: U Street Corridor ($729), Logan Circle ($711), Mount Vernon Triangle ($704) and Adams Morgan ($700).

