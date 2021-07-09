50th Park Point 5-Miler Includes Post Race Celebration

Another Hot City Nights event was held on Saturday, July 17th at the Vado Speedway Park in Vado, NM and nearly 100 competitors were in action across the five division program. After qualifying races were complete, the Claimer feature was the first to be run with 3rd starting Miguel Rincon taking the lead on the opening lap and looking as if he may race to his first career feature victory, but 12th starting Daniel Sanchez Jr. and 15th starting Ryder McCutcheon were quickly charging through the field on their way to the front. Both drivers were working hard to reel in the leader, but Rincon was up to the challenge and lead the first half of the event until a late race caution bunched the field and allowed Sanchez and McCutcheon to pressure Rincon for the lead and overhaul him for the first and second spots, which they were able to hold to the checkered. Sanchez raced to his 6th win of the season ahead of McCutcheon, Rincon, Cole Turner and Jimmy Marta.