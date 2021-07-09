North Bend man badly injured in 4-wheeler accident
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say a North Bend man suffered suspected serious injuries in a 4-wheeler spill on Friday, July 2. Their report said Edward Darby, 37, was operating his 4-wheeler on the Hyner River Road last Friday afternoon, east-bound on the gravel roadway. They said the Darby vehicle approached a bridge and struck a guide rail. After the impact, police said, the 4-wheeler continued forward, struck the roadway and flipped forward.therecord-online.com
