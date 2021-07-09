Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

State to reopen county assistance offices to the public on Monday

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – The Department of Human Services announced on Friday that all County Assistance Offices will resume in-person operations for clients on Monday, July 12. On-site offices services will provide clients with access to DHS’ caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Center. The Clinton County office is located at 300 Bellefonte Avenue in Lock Haven.

