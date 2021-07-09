Cubs Place Brad Wieck on IL with Irregular Heartbeat, Recall Kyle Ryan, Activate Ryan Tepera, Option Cory Abbott
The Cubs announced Friday that they have placed lefty reliever Brad Wieck on the IL with an irregular heartbeat, which is something he’s dealt with in the past. Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation procedure in February of 2020 to correct an atrial flutter discovered during a pre-spring training physical, then made it back to pitch in just one game before a hamstring issue curtailed his season.www.cubsinsider.com
