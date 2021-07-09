Cancel
Guilford’s Hyperfine goes public in SPAC deal valued at $580M

By Liese Klein, New Haven Biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortable MRI maker Hyperfine will go public via a SPAC deal and be listed on the Nasdaq, the company announced Thursday. Guilford-based Hyperfine and brain-monitoring firm Liminal Sciences were combined with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., a healthcare-focused SPAC. The combined companies are valued at $580 million and expected to have...

