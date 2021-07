Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson Academy Future Business Leaders of America held an interview competition for seniors in the Class of 2021. This competition scholarship was sponsored by business partners in the community. The scholarship competition consisted of an essay students had to write on who they considered to be a great leader and why and then a 10-15 minute interview given by the sponsors of the scholarship. The winner of the competition received a $1,000 scholarship and 2nd place received a $500 scholarship. The winners of this year’s interview competition was Clair Polk 1st place and Gracie Welch 2nd place.