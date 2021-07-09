Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tift County, GA

Hughes leads vaccination giveaway

By Becky Taylor becky.taylor@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
Tifton Gazette
Tifton Gazette
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wN8S_0asFaYh400
Melissa Hughes File photo

TIFTON — From now until July 28, Tift County residents have a chance to win a $20 gift card. All they have to do is show proof of initial COVID-19 vaccination.

Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes and One Street at a Time are giving away 10 free $20 gift cards. Hughes said the gift cards are for “Anyone, anywhere who are receiving the vaccine shot for the first time.”

Hughes is pushing everyone to get vaccinated.

“This is to help, I hope, encourage people to get the shot.”

As of July 6, Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported that 29% of Tift County residents were fully vaccinated and 32% had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Statewide, 39% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, with 43% having taken at least one dose.

Hughes said many donations are funding the gift cards. She had initially planned to have the giveaway from July 4-10, but is able to extend it to July 4-28. Hughes said she had donations from $10 to $100.

For more information on the giveaway, contact Hughes at (229) 326-0241.

Comments / 0

Tifton Gazette

Tifton Gazette

Tifton, GA
323
Followers
21
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tifton Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Tift County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
County
Tift County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Texas StateFOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos, New Shepard space crew arrive in Texas ahead of Blue Origin launch

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and the three passengers who will be accompanying him into space next week arrived in Texas on Friday to prepare for the launch. The crew is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from a facility near Van Horn. They will be aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, for the aerospace company's first-ever crewed launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy