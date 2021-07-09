Hughes leads vaccination giveaway

Melissa Hughes File photo

TIFTON — From now until July 28, Tift County residents have a chance to win a $20 gift card. All they have to do is show proof of initial COVID-19 vaccination.

Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes and One Street at a Time are giving away 10 free $20 gift cards. Hughes said the gift cards are for “Anyone, anywhere who are receiving the vaccine shot for the first time.”

Hughes is pushing everyone to get vaccinated.

“This is to help, I hope, encourage people to get the shot.”

As of July 6, Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported that 29% of Tift County residents were fully vaccinated and 32% had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Statewide, 39% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, with 43% having taken at least one dose.

Hughes said many donations are funding the gift cards. She had initially planned to have the giveaway from July 4-10, but is able to extend it to July 4-28. Hughes said she had donations from $10 to $100.

For more information on the giveaway, contact Hughes at (229) 326-0241.