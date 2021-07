Ian Munsick‘s “Long Haul” – which is from his album Coyote Cry – is a fan favorite…. and Ian said his goal when it came to the music on the project was that he wanted to infuse the musical vibe that he grew up with in his home state in the songs, “This album was so much fun to create. Bringing the Wyoming story to the rest of the world is one that I will always try my best to do. I hope that you guys love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”