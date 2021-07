On a busy Saturday around Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres meet with the Philadelphia Phillies in the middle of their three-game set. The Friars are in the middle of a heated race in the National League West. Currently with a 49-34 record, they are third in the division, only 2.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants. San Diego also holds one of the two NL Wild Card spots, with fellow California-rival Los Angeles Dodgers holding the other. After a rough start to the month of June, the Padres picked it up as of late, including an eight-game win streak, winning 11 of their final 12 games in the month.