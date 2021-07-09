Dearborn Mayor John O’Reilly confesses to suffering from undisclosed illness
Dearborn Mayor John B. O’Reilly Jr. hasn’t made many public appearances in the last year or so, and residents have been asking why. Prior to that time, he was often seen at events throughout the city. In 2020 he revealed that he and his wife had both recovered from COVID-19, but still didn’t make appearances after that. He has also not given many in-person comments or interviews to the media in that time.www.pressandguide.com
