Digital.com Survey Shows 39% of Small Businesses Will Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work Onsite Post-Pandemic

 8 days ago

Most employers cite decreased productivity and the need to perform job functions in person as major concerns. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report on how American companies plan to operate in a post-pandemic workplace. The study generated responses from 1500 small business owners and focused on remote work experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for resuming in-person work.

It’s probably wouldn’t be a good idea to tell the boss you won’t return to workplace when he says it’s time following the pandemic. A recent survey by Digital.com, a review website for small-business online tools, products and services, found that four out of 10 employers indicate they will fire workers who won’t return to the place of business full-time.

