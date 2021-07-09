Digital.com Survey Shows 39% of Small Businesses Will Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work Onsite Post-Pandemic

Across the U.S., Americans are gearing up for a return to post-pandemic work life. It could very well look different: in an office, or fully remote, or a hybrid of some sort. "We're going to see a wide range of solutions. There are people who are already back. There are those that are mandated to be back at the time. There are those who say I will be there infrequently and there's a wide range somewhere in between those two extremes," said Rachel Casanova, senior managing director of workplace innovation at Cushman & Wakefield.