England lost the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium last night, beaten by Italy on penalties to see ensure their 55 years of hurt will become 56, if not even more. Luke Shaw’s half-volleyed opener at the back post gave England the perfect start, but Gareth Southgate’s side lost control of the game and Italy’s superiority resulted in an equaliser through Leonardo Bonucci following a corner on 67 minutes. With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, extra time followed. Still parity remained, with Southgate bringing on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford at the last moment – just in time for the young pair to take penalties.