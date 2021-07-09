Dermott deal preps Leafs for depth and possible departure

Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas will be a busy man these next few weeks as he assembles his protection list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, prepares for the NHL draft, and checks his finances for some spending on the free-agent market. The Maple Leafs currently sit with almost $11 million in cap space and, depending on how the expansion draft goes, could have a few more dollars to work with. While the team isn’t expected to sign any big-name free agents, Dubas will likely consider signing a depth defenseman to compete for a bottom-pair role come training camp.