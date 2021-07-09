Dermott deal preps Leafs for depth and possible departure
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday the signing of defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract extension ($1.5 million AAV), but the question that arose almost immediately afterward was whether the deal was to lock up a depth defenseman at a team-friendly amount or to make him more attractive to the Seattle Kraken in the upcoming expansion draft.
