Dermott deal preps Leafs for depth and possible departure

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday the signing of defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract extension ($1.5 million AAV), but the question that arose almost immediately afterward was whether the deal was to lock up a depth defenseman at a team-friendly amount or to make him more attractive to the Seattle Kraken in the upcoming expansion draft.

hockeybuzz.com

