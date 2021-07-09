Central Minnesota man's remains return 80 years after he died at Pearl Harbor

When the attack on Pearl Harbor began, Doris "Dorie" Miller was working laundry duty on the USS West Virginia. He'd enlisted in the Navy at age 19 to explore life outside of Waco, Texas, and to make some extra money for his family. But the Navy was segregated at the time, so Miller, an African-American, and other sailors of color like him weren't allowed to serve in combat positions. Instead, they worked as cooks, stewards, cabin boys, and mess attendants. They received no weapons training and were prohibited from firing guns.