Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Central Minnesota man's remains return 80 years after he died at Pearl Harbor

Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Orville Staffenhagen, the flag-covered casket solemnly carried Thursday, July 8, by six Navy pall bearers was a brotherly reunion 80 years overdue. Inside was Navy Fireman 1st Class Neal Todd of Akeley, Minn., who had gone missing in 1941 with the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was presumed dead, but that wasn’t confirmed until this year through DNA testing. He was brought home with pomp and honor to 58 family members waiting Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Central Minnesota#The Pearl#Cemeteries#Korean War#The U S Navy#The Coast Guard#The Pines Catholic Church#Mia Accounting Agency#Navy Public Affairs#The Department Of Defense#Park Rapids Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

Remains of Alabama Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Pentagon says an Alabama sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago has been positively identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DNA testing and anthropological analysis were used to verify the remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles of Boaz.
Orangeburg, SCwfmynews2.com

Soldier's remains identified after 70 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The remains of a South Carolina soldier reported missing during the Korean War in 1950 have finally been identified after over 70 years. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 21, 2020.
Norfolk, VAwydaily.com

The Uncle He Never Met: Norfolk Resident Recalls Relative Who Perished During Pearl Harbor Attacks

HAMPTON — A cigar box containing letters and telegrams from the West Coast and eventually Pearl Harbor, newspaper clippings of the Japanese attacks at Pearl Harbor, and a locket containing a photo of the uncle he never met. These were some of the mementoes shared by 72-year-old Michael Jacobs of his uncle, Boiler Maker Second Class Wiley James Petway during an interview conducted in the social hall of Miles Memorial United Methodist Church in Norfolk’s Ocean View section. 23-year-old Petway paid the ultimate sacrifice 80 years ago when his ship, USS Oklahoma (BB 37) sustained torpedo hits and capsized during the attacks on December 7, 1941.
Militaryheraldcourier.com

Roanoke Marine identified 70 years after being killed in battle in Korea

Trudy Neely found herself tearing up when she heard the tale of her uncle’s final, harrowing moments in war. Neely had never met her mother’s older brother, Henry Edward Ellis, of Roanoke. The 22-year-old Marine was killed in action in 1950 — four years before Neely was born — during a firefight that erupted when his unit’s convoy encountered an enemy roadblock near Koto-ri, North Korea, just five months after the start of the Korean War.
Kentucky Statekcountry1057.com

Pearl Harbor sailor identified, returns home to Kentucky

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, has announced that the remains of a Kentucky sailor who died aboard his ship during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, have been identified. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley, 23, of Paris, Kentucky, was assigned to the...
Militarycbs19news

Marine killed during Korean War identified

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Marine from Virginia who was killed during the Korean War has been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports Marine Private First Class Henry E. Ellis of Roanoke was accounted for on Sept. 29, 2020. The 22-year-old was a member of Headquarters Company, First Service...
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Minnesota couple, married 60 years, died of COVID a week apart

EVANSVILLE, Minn. — Derrell Nitz knew that, for him, COVID-19 was no joking matter. The Evansville, Minn., man's age and health were against him. “I’m 85, with COPD," his daughter, Julie Carlson, recalled him saying. "If I get this, this is probably a death sentence to me." Still, it was...
MilitaryPosted by
Upworthy

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, this black sailor broke the rules to save lives.

When the attack on Pearl Harbor began, Doris "Dorie" Miller was working laundry duty on the USS West Virginia. He'd enlisted in the Navy at age 19 to explore life outside of Waco, Texas, and to make some extra money for his family. But the Navy was segregated at the time, so Miller, an African-American, and other sailors of color like him weren't allowed to serve in combat positions. Instead, they worked as cooks, stewards, cabin boys, and mess attendants. They received no weapons training and were prohibited from firing guns.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

9 sailors from USS Oklahoma accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week nine sailors who died aboard the USS Oklahoma have been accounted for. Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs, 33, of Ansted, West Virginia, Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, 25, of Boaz, Alabama, and Navy Fireman 1st Class Robert J. Harr, 25, were accounted for on Feb. 12, 2021.
MilitaryTyler Morning Telegraph

Korean War veteran at his plane 67 years later

Navt Col. Dan Ragan, 87, still flies. John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WSB Radio

Veteran’s dog tag found by treasure hunter, returned to late military member’s family

WAREHAM, Mass. — Richard Porter died three years ago at the age of 89, but a piece of the veteran has come back home thanks to a stranger’s walk on a Massachusetts beach. Dan Minkle, who is Porter’s grandson, was taken by surprise when he got a phone call that informed him that his grandfather’s long-lost dog tag was found at Little Harbor Beach in Buzzards Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy