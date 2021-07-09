Cancel
Economy

Digital mortgage provider LoanLogics bought by Sun Capital

By Tim Glaze
Housing Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville, Florida-based Sun Capital Partners Inc. announced the acquisition of LoanLogics, a digital mortgage solutions provider and fellow Jacksonville-based company. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The LoanLogics platform provides technology automation for mortgage document processing and data-driven audit software that improves efficiency, enhances transparency, streamlines commerce, and...

Florida State
#Mortgage#Digital Marketing#Real Estate#Loanlogics#Sun Capital Partners Inc#Sun Capital Co#Hmda#Logan Mohtashami Home#Redfin
