Digital mortgage provider LoanLogics bought by Sun Capital

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - BestLendersFor.com has launched into the United States, providing real time rankings, and mortgage rates to consumers Nationwide. The USA Mortgage Market has experienced a massive rebound recently as consumers recover from the economic pressure and residual effects of the lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. More consumers are now looking to move their existing homes, purchase new homes or refinance their existing home at better rates and find it difficult sometimes to pick the best lender to go with. BestLendersFor.com is a tool for consumers to eliminate that confusion. Through its own diligent research, extensive conversations with each lender, a review of each lenders consumer reviews and plugging into each lenders daily offered rates in real time, it will give consumers a one stop place to save time, money and headaches when it comes to trying to search and decide which of the hundreds of lenders to go with for their mortgage, purchase, or refinance needs.