WWE News: Note On Recent Absence of Jey Uso from WWE TV, Date Set For Next WWE Investors Call, Smackdown Lineup For Tonight

Hello everyone, another Friday and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight our marquee match will be a Last Man Standing match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they battle for a spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match. The biggest story though comes out of last week when we got the return of Edge. Roman was very light on challengers so Edge coming back is a big boost to the main event scene, so I imagine we’ll hear from both Edge and Roman tonight. There’s also the ongoing saga of the Usos, Roman is less than thrilled with Jimmy trying to take Jey’s place, Jimmy become the Jey Uso he’s got at home I guess. So I imagine we’ll get either some more teases along that line, or Jey returns and we get the build to the Uso civil war well and truly underway. Cesaro and Seth Rollins will probably continue their feud, ditto Bayley and Bianca Belair. Oh, and I’m sure Natalya and Tamina will remind us they exist at some point. With that in mind, let’s get to it.