There's missing a call, and then there's this. Down the stretch of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Suns guard Devin Booker, already playing with five fouls, clearly fouled Bucks guard Jrue Holiday while going up toward the basket after a transition opportunity, but no foul was called. There was obvious contact on the play, and the whistle absolutely should have been blown as a result: