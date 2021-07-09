Williams among six hometown heroes honored by Ascend

All hometown heroes recognized before each Concerts on the Farm performance at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester. TULLAHOMA – Ascend Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its Hometown Hero campaign to celebrate the contributions of six individuals who have gone the extra mile in supporting Middle Tennessee citizens and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, the tornado and more. Ascend teamed with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, to honor a Hometown Hero before each performance at Bonnaroo’s Concerts on the Farm series in Manchester. Cookeville’s Bryan Williams was among those honored.