Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Polis Ends Covid-19 Health Emergency Declaration In Colorado

By A.J.
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Jared Polis officially declared that he is ending the health emergency executive orders for COVID-19 and rescinding all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic. Does this mean the pandemic is completely over? Kind of. According to 9 News, Governor Polis signed an order yesterday that only focuses on...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Loveland, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Covid 19#9 News#Coloradans#Covid#Showthumbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Health ServicesWMDT.com

DHSS COVID-19 visitation policies to remain in place as State of Emergency ends

DELAWARE – Delaware’s State of Emergency ends on Tuesday. But the Department of Health and Social Services is going to keep its COVID-19 visitation policies and restrictions in place for their long term care facilities. All 86 of the first state’s facilities will follow existing visitation and testing guidance. DHSS says they’re doing this in order to keep residents safe and health amid COVID-19. Some of those facilities include nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. DHSS says visitation by loved ones is still encouraged, but it all depends on each facility’s current status with positive COVID-19 cases among residents, and the over all positivity rate. “It’s going to depend on how the pandemic is going. The federal government, the CDC, and the community to collect data, are watching COVID. Being that this is our most vulnerable population, we’re going to continue to protect them,” said Nurse Administrator for DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality Kim Reed.
Businesscoloradonewsline.com

In milestone, Polis ends health emergency executive orders, issues new one

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, citing the success of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, announced that he had ended health emergency executive orders related to COVID-19. Polis first declared a disaster emergency, a power granted to the governor by the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, on March 10, 2020,...
Colorado StatePosted by
9NEWS

Polis enacts COVID-19 disaster recovery order in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — When Colorado's governor ended the public health emergency, he rescinded all remaining COVID-19 executive orders that he put in place by issuing a new executive order. The Colorado COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Order is the new executive order, keeping some of the policies from the executive orders now...
Denver, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

As of today, Governor Jared Polis has ended all Covid emergency orders

When the pandemic hit Colorado last year, the restrictions immediately went into place and Governor Jared Polis called for a health emergency executive order. As of today, the governor has ended the COVID-19 emergency executive order and rescinded all of the executive orders that were issued throughout the duration of the pandemic up until now.
Douglas County, ORnbc16.com

Douglas County ends COVID response declaration, disbands COVID-19 Response Team

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have made some changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today marks a positive step forward in Douglas County, as we collectively make strides towards the future," the county said in a news release. "Today, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners officially ended the Emergency Declaration for the COVID Response in Douglas County at their Wednesday Weekly Business Meeting."
Butler County, PA977rocks.com

Butler County Ends Emergency Declaration

Butler County Commissioners formally ended the public health emergency declaration at their meeting Wednesday. The unanimous vote by the commissioners put an end to an order that was first enacted in March 2020. The commissioners say the timing is right as the vaccine clinic at the mall is now closed,...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Lynchburg ends local COVID-19 state of emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council has ended the local state of emergency that was put in place over a year ago due to COVID-19. Officials say this decision will not affect federal funding at this point. Typically, a local emergency is declared for a variety of factors, but...
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Everett, WADaily Evergreen

Inslee declares drought emergency across state

Seattle, Tacoma, Everett are only places excluded; CELP urging citizens to reduce water consumption. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency for the majority of the state on Wednesday. Seattle, Tacoma and Everett metropolitan areas are the only places excluded, according to a Washington State Department of Ecology news release.
Lane County, ORnbc16.com

What's the outlook for bringing back mask mandate to Lane County?

EUGENE, Ore. — The topic of mask requirements is back in the Covid conversation after Los Angeles brought back mandates for people indoors. Oregon Governor Kate Brown's office said Friday that a mask mandate will be the decision of county governments. Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health says he...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Pima County supervisors rescind emergency COVID-19 declaration

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to rescind the county’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 while the state’s declaration of emergency remains in place. The board declared an emergency on March 19, 2020, during the onset of the pandemic. That declaration gave the board’s chair the authority to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy