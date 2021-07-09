Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events July 12-18

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):. Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 170,462. Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 67%. Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.