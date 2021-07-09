Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events July 12-18

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 11 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the general public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from July 12 through July 18:

Monday, July 12

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Aging Partners foot clinic, Firth Senior Center – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wii bowling, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 10 a.m.
  • Blood pressure screenings by Lakeview Assisted Living, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
  • “Having a Positive Outlook and a ‘Can Do Spirit’ to Master Positive Aging” presentation by Angels Care Home Health, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Dance for Life (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Learn to speak Spanish, Downtown Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Patriotic crafts, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Lincoln Children’s Zoo trip, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Garry DeFreece’s painting demonstration, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
  • Movement and Strength with Fun in Between exercise class (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Chair Yoga (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center – 9:30 to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only (call 402-441-7506 for appointment)
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Physical activity and exercise, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Dance for Life exercise class (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 10:30 a.m.
  • Commodity Supplement Food Program (CFSP) distribution, Asian Senior Center – 10:30 a.m. to noon
  • Blood pressure screenings by Haven Manor, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
  • UPBEAT support group, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Aging Partners nutrition presentation, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Nutrition presentation: “Label Lingo; Getting to Know the Nutrition Facts Labels,” Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • 10-point Pitch, Belmont Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Nutrition presentation: “Label Lingo; Getting to Know the Nutrition Facts Labels,” Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Computers 101, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Strength and balance exercises, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Lincoln City Libraries Bookmobile visit, Lake Street Senior Center – 11:45 to 12:15 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Humanities of Nebraska presentation: “A Bad Man in a Better Place; Jesse James in Nebraska” by Jeff Barnes, Bennet Senior Center – 1 p.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge (Zoom only; call 402-441-7575 to register) – 2 p.m.

Friday, July 16

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Movie and popcorn, Downtown Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Stepping Out Walking Group, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Health and Fitness presentation: “Happiness is an Inside Job,” Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday - Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

NOTE: The Northeast Senior Center is currently closed for repairs.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/mycenternews or call 402-441-7158.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
